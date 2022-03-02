South Africa

Russian news channel RT removed from DStv because of EU sanctions

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 March 2022 - 21:11
MultiChoice says Russia TV shall not be carried on its DSTV platform until further notice.
MultiChoice says Russia TV shall not be carried on its DSTV platform until further notice.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Russian state-owned TV channel RT was no longer available on DStv from Wednesday, with MultiChoice saying this was as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

“MultiChoice confirms that as of today, March 2 2022, RT (Channel 407) shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union has led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice,” a spokesperson for MultiChoice said.

RT was formerly known as Russia Today.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MultiChoice drops certain e.tv channels from DStv

eMedia, the owner of various e.tv channels, announced on Wednesday that MultiChoice will carry fewer of its channels from April 1.
News
5 hours ago

How David Beckham’s undies gave rise to a start-up, then saw it go limp

Its first trial of ‘television commerce’ in 2014 fell flat, triggering litigation that is only due to go to trial this year
World
2 weeks ago

Here’s how to tell if you will be affected by the digital TV migration

Households that have an income of less than R3,500 a month can get a free TV decoder to access 19 channels.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA