SA records nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours

Using health department data, the NICD said that there were 28 deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, five were in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance recorded as part of an ongoing audit. There have been 99,458 confirmed deaths across SA to date.

According to the data, of the new cases the most were in Gauteng (747), followed by the Western Cape (425) and KwaZulu-Natal (335).

There were 55 hospital admission in the past day, meaning that there are 2,659 people now in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE