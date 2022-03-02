Sassa calls fake news on job advert targeting unemployed youth

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months.

The fake job advert circulating on social media says Sassa is offering internships to unemployed youth for a salary of R6,084.

“Sassa is offering internship jobs to unemployed youth for a period of 12 months. Successful candidates will be paid an all-inclusive monthly stipend (salary) of R6,084. Application closing date is March 14 2022,” read the post.

Sassa moved to clear the air on the advert, calling it “fake”.

“Please note that the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. All Sassa vacancies are advertised in national newspapers or on the agency's website.”