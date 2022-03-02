Sassa calls fake news on job advert targeting unemployed youth
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months.
The fake job advert circulating on social media says Sassa is offering internships to unemployed youth for a salary of R6,084.
“Sassa is offering internship jobs to unemployed youth for a period of 12 months. Successful candidates will be paid an all-inclusive monthly stipend (salary) of R6,084. Application closing date is March 14 2022,” read the post.
Sassa moved to clear the air on the advert, calling it “fake”.
“Please note that the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. All Sassa vacancies are advertised in national newspapers or on the agency's website.”
Please note that the below advert is FAKE and does not come from SASSA. All SASSA vacancies are advertised on national newspapers or the agency's website (https://t.co/awnno6iflo) only. #SASSACARES @PostofficeSa @The_DSD @nda_rsa @GCISMedia @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/HarDrLxAEJ— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) March 1, 2022
This is the latest in a series of scams using the agency’s name.
Recently, Sassa dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming it is working with the DA and portfolio committee on social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.
The notice said the vouchers were valued at R700 and are being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people not to give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800 601011,” said the agency.
Sassa also dismissed another claim that R350 SRD grant recipients would receive R700 a month until March.
This is after an advert was circulated on social media urging people to apply for the grant.
“In 2022, more than 575,000 citizens will receive R700 payment. This is part of the Sassa 2022 budget to support all SA citizens. Applications have begun and citizens who have applied have started getting their R700 payments,” read the post.
“Please note the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. No additional grant type is offered apart from the ones announced by Sassa,” the agency said in response.
