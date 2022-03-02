South Africa

Sassa calls fake news on job advert targeting unemployed youth

02 March 2022 - 14:00
Sassa has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months.
Sassa has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months.
Image: 123RF/ dizanna

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned job seekers to be vigilant of a post claiming the agency is offering employment for 12 months. 

The fake job advert circulating on social media says Sassa is offering internships to unemployed youth for a salary of R6,084. 

“Sassa is offering internship jobs to unemployed youth for a period of 12 months. Successful candidates will be paid an all-inclusive monthly stipend (salary) of R6,084. Application closing date is March 14 2022,” read the post. 

Sassa moved to clear the air on the advert, calling it “fake”. 

“Please note that the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. All Sassa vacancies are advertised in national newspapers or on the agency's website.”

This is the latest in a series of scams using the agency’s name.

Recently, Sassa dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming it is working with the DA and portfolio committee on social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.

The notice said the vouchers were valued at R700 and are being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people not to give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800 601011,” said the agency.

Sassa also dismissed another claim that R350 SRD grant recipients would receive R700 a month until March.

This is after an advert was circulated on social media urging people to apply for the grant.

“In 2022, more than 575,000 citizens will receive R700 payment. This is part of the Sassa 2022 budget to support all SA citizens. Applications have begun and citizens who have applied have started getting their R700 payments,” read the post.

“Please note the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. No additional grant type is offered apart from the ones announced by Sassa,” the agency  said in response.

READ MORE

Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress grants for March will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and continue next week.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo Ters applicants warned not to pay 'agents' promising quick payouts

If an "agent" offers to help you get your money quickly, blue tick them.
News
2 days ago

Scam alert! Sassa is not giving away alleviation vouchers to those getting the R350 grant

Sassa has rubbished claims it is giving R700 to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA