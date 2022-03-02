South Africans plead for their relatives: 'I am terrified for my family and friends in Ukraine'

“I am terrified for my family and friends in Ukraine,” says a tearful Angela Sevenster, who has all her family members stuck in the ongoing conflict.

On Tuesday, alongside others, Sevenster joined the Ukrainian Association in SA in a picket outside the offices of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), in both Pretoria and Cape Town, to protest against the SA government for not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine strongly enough.

“This is the most difficult moment in the lives of all my people and I believe any normal person will stand for them because they are innocent in the decision made by [Vladimir] Putin to go to war against us,” she said.

It was a devastating time for her and her family.

“All the time, I am sending messages to ask, are you still alive?

“When my friends in SA ask me, how is my family, I don’t say they are fine, I say they are alive and thank you that they are alive. Putin has only one intention — to destroy the nation of Ukraine — he hates it, he wants to destroy the language, culture and take the land for himself for whatever purpose he wants. Putin is a liar,” Sevenster said.

“My sister told me on Monday, 'I don’t know if I am going to be alive tomorrow but I want you to know that I love you',” she said.

Another protester, Anastasia Korpeso, said she had signed up to all possible Ukrainian news agencies to keep up to date with the news.

“When I cannot hear from my parents or from my friends for more than an hour or two, I call them, I send them a message, worried. I am checking the news every five seconds. What else can I do?” she said.

Korpeso said all her family and friends are in Ukraine except her husband and child.

“At this point I can say, thank God, they are in the western part of the country so they haven’t suffered that much. What they are doing is providing food and all the necessities for the front,” she said.

She said for the six days of the Russian invasion, there were about 500,000 displaced Ukrainians.

“All these rockets they are launching from behind the border like cowards and they do not care. It’s not just the airports or any other strategic objects or a military base, they are deliberately bombing apartment blocks in big cities,” Korpeso said.