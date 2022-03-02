Twitter sides with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla amid Russia tweets

Social media network Twitter has apparently sided with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after her profile was reported amid her comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter came under fire for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role in the Russian-Ukraine conflict and calling him “president of the world”.

Users of the app reported her profile but Twitter apparently found she did not break any rules.

“We have investigated the reported content and have found it is not subject to removal under the Twitter rules or German law,” a notice from Twitter, shared by Zuma-Sambudla, read.