South Africa

Twitter sides with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla amid Russia tweets

02 March 2022 - 11:00
Twitter users have been reporting Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's profile. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Social media network Twitter has apparently sided with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after her profile was reported amid her comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter came under fire for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role in the Russian-Ukraine conflict and calling him “president of the world”.

Users of the app reported her profile but Twitter apparently found she did not break any rules

“We have investigated the reported content and have found it is not subject to removal under the Twitter rules or German law,” a notice from Twitter, shared by Zuma-Sambudla, read.

Last year, the app took action against Zuma-Sambudla over her posts on the July unrest and looting.

Twitter users who reported Zuma-Sambudla for sharing the clips received a notification from the app confirming she had violated its rules.

The videos and images she shared were taken in several areas in KwaZulu-Natal before the unrest and looting broke out in Gauteng. 

According to Twitter’s rules, the complaints against the clips shared by Zuma-Sambudla fell under “terrorism/violent extremism”

Zuma-Sambudla recently reiterated her stance on Putin, claiming the Russian president “has them where he wants them... leadership”. 

She also shared a picture of her father standing with Putin. 

“We are starting to see and appreciate the plans you had for SA within Brics. To be part of the alternative new world order,” she said.

Previously, Zuma-Sambudla predicted sanctions imposed on Russia after their invasion of Ukraine will not last long.

“The sanctions will backfire. Russia is too big and too strategic a country. Don’t tell me about soccer or Formula One, that’s nothing. For the sake of the European economy sanctions will be lifted,” she claimed.

