WATCH | Amabutho support Prince Misuzulu as court rules he is rightful Zulu king
With shields in hand, amabutho made their voices heard outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
As judge Isaac Madondo concluded a lengthy judgment, crowds of supporters of king in waiting Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini gathered in the streets outside the court.
Madondo's ruling opens the door for Misuzulu's coronation to go ahead. “He is the undisputed successor to the throne,” Madondo said.
However, he ruled that an interdict application questioning the validity of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will can go ahead. This application had to be launched within 15 days or the interdict would lapse.
Outside court, some could be seen wearing their allegiance on their chests, as they marched with T-shirts showing Prince Misuzulu's face.
Dozens of supporters from the Mzimela tribal authority in Northern KZN have also descended into the Pietermaritzburg court precinct. via Mfundo Mkhize for @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YH34rvUzZs— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) March 2, 2022
In another video, members of the #ZuluRoyalFamily can be seen dancing and singing with supporters at Freedom Square after the PMB high court ruled that Prince Misuzulu can be coronated as the king of the Amazulu people. via Mfundo Mkhize for @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/vNnK4tL5Zx— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) March 2, 2022
.@TimesLIVE photographer @sandysndlovu captured these scenes outside court. Supporters of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini wear t-shirts with his face on it.#ZuluRoyalfamily pic.twitter.com/v8kGLNJ3Wl— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) March 2, 2022
Another video via Mfundo Mkhize for @TimesLIVE from the PMB high court.— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) March 2, 2022
Supporters arrive pic.twitter.com/SM6fDfYtJI
Amabutho (Zulu warriors) have arrived outside the PMB high court where the court is delivering judgment in the #ZuluRoyalfamily case. The case is meant to determine whether King Misuzulu is the rightful heir. pic.twitter.com/5pB7IhBjrU— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) March 2, 2022
TimesLIVE
