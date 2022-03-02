South Africa

WATCH | Amabutho support Prince Misuzulu as court rules he is rightful Zulu king

02 March 2022 - 15:24 By Mfundo Mkhize and DIANNE HAWKER
Amabutho wearing T-shirts bearing Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's image arrive at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Amabutho wearing T-shirts bearing Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's image arrive at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

With shields in hand, amabutho made their voices heard outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

As judge Isaac Madondo concluded a lengthy judgment, crowds of supporters of king in waiting Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini gathered in the streets outside the court.

Madondo's ruling opens the door for Misuzulu's coronation to go ahead. “He is the undisputed successor to the throne,” Madondo said.

However, he ruled that an interdict application questioning the validity of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will can go ahead. This application had to be launched within 15 days or the interdict would lapse.

