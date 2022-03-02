RECORDED | SAHRC hearings on July 2021 unrest continue

South Africa

SAHRC hearings on July 2021 unrest continue

starts at 9am

02 March 2022

On Wednesday the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continues its investigative hearings into the July 2021 unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

On Tuesday military chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya suggested the defence force was not prepared for the unrest.

The commission is investigating the unrest which erupted after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Mass looting and destruction of businesses ensued and more than 300 people lost their lives during the turmoil.

Maphwanya claimed the military did not have intelligence before the unrest,  and moved to clarify that what they did have were unsubstantiated claims and  information.

