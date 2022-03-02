From condemnation to resignation — What you need to know about alleged sex pest Albert Fritz leaving the DA
The past 24 hours have been chaotic for former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Fritz tendered his resignation on Tuesday after Western Cape premier Alan Winde removed him from his provincial cabinet. Winde made the decision after the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming against Fritz.
The allegations date back to when he was MEC of social development.
Here’s a wrap of everything that happened:
DA gives MEC 24 hours to respond
Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA federal executive, said on Tuesday the party had given Fritz 24 hours to convince it why it shouldn’t suspend him from the party and its activities after the finalisation of the investigation.
Zille said Fritz was called to present his case before the party’s Federal Legal Commission and reiterated the DA’s stance on the allegations, saying it takes them seriously and will not hesitate to take appropriate action when they are raised.
Fritz sacked by Winde
On Tuesday Winde announced the removal of Fritz. He said a report from advocate Jennifer Williams had shown Fritz was not fit and proper to hold a position within his cabinet.
The premier said an independent investigation was launched after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Fritz. Witnesses presented photographs, emails, videos, text messages and correspondence to build their case, and 18 people, including Fritz, were interviewed during the process.
Fritz blames ‘enemies within the DA’
In a summary of findings presented to Winde, Williams said Fritz denied all the allegations levelled against him, saying he was being targeted by his enemies within the DA.
Williams said Fritz responded to all the questions fielded to him regarding the allegations, which he responded to, and included photographs, emails and text messages to support his defence. Additional witnesses were also interviewed as per his request.
After considering the evidence brought by witnesses and Fritz, Williams said their case was credible and any reasonable person would deem it so.
Winde praises victims for speaking out
Winde said the four victims who spoke out against Fritz demonstrated bravery and empowered other women in the DA, and in society at large, to speak out against abuse.
The premier said the safety of the victims was paramount and the party is committed to protecting their identities as they are crippled by fear and anxiety after speaking out against the former MEC.
Fritz considers legal action
The former MEC said he is engaging with legal counsel regarding taking Williams’ final report on review.
He said the decision to remove him was unfair and he denied the allegations against him. He claimed his lawyer was not present during the questioning of his alleged victims and was not furnished with their affidavits used as part of the evidence against him.
Fritz resigns
Western Cape DA chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed Fritz’s resignation. He said the former MEC submitted his letter to Zille and his position will remain vacant until it is filled at the next provincial council meeting scheduled for May.
