South Africa

'How can I be a dagga dealer?': King Khoisan SA not quitting protest at Union Buildings

03 March 2022 - 15:46
King Khoisan SA said when they first arrived at the Union Buildings they did not know they would still be there after more than three years without any engagement.
King Khoisan SA said when they first arrived at the Union Buildings they did not know they would still be there after more than three years without any engagement.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

King Khoisan SA, who has staged a sit-in protest at the Union Buildings for more than three years and was arrested on dagga-related charges, is not going to budge until his demands are met.

“We are not giving up,” he said on Thursday.

He and a few others, including his wife, have been living in tents near the Nelson Mandela statue at the foot of the national key point in Pretoria.

Their demands include that:

  • the Khoisan people be recognised as the first indigenous nation of SA;
  • the language of the Khoisan people be officially recognised;
  • their ancestral land be returned; and
  • the label “coloured” as a reference to people of mixed race be removed from official documents.

“It is sad that the government hasn’t engaged us on the four issues. For us, those demands are the reason we are here,” he said.

Walk the talk, government told by frustrated traditional and Khoi-San leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an interministerial task team to comprehensively respond to issues raised by traditional and Khoi-San ...
Politics
1 week ago

Looking back at 2017, when they first handed a memorandum to the president, he said: “It was a challenging day, that was the year that we intensified our protest by going on a hunger strike for 17 days.”

They arrived at the Union Buildings after walking from Gqeberha, a journey that “took us two weeks”.

A video of him being arrested for allegedly cultivating and dealing in dagga outside the Union Buildings went viral, but he was released on a warning.

“For me it was once again that government wanted to humiliate the first nation by dragging me through the fence with a weed tree in my hands, dragging me along the paving up until the Mandela statue.

“I had to sleep inside the cells at Sunnyside police station with another one that was with us. For us this was another threat from government towards the first nation people.”

King Khoisan SA is arrested by the SAPS for dagga possession on January 12 2022 in Pretoria.
King Khoisan SA is arrested by the SAPS for dagga possession on January 12 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

He said dagga was a medicinal plant.

“They tried to use their lowest to remove us, because for us the weed plant, the cannabis, dagga is a medicine plant. Government and a lot of worldwide institutions know about the medical benefits, before these governments started putting laws on this cannabis we were already using it.

“The government is ignoring the rights of the indigenous people in SA as well as the world and that we cannot ignore because it is a threat to justice.”

The case is expected to return in the Pretoria magistrate's court on March 29.

“We know there is no case — they were trying to remove us and they were using their laws. How can I be a dealer in dagga?

At the moment we don’t know what is the case, they couldn’t put anything on the docket
King Khoisan SA

“They released me and said it’s a warning and they [said] it's free bail. If someone is a dealer, why are you giving him free bail?

“At the moment we don’t know what is the case, they couldn’t put anything on the docket, so the legal team is waiting for them to come back because they said they will have investigations.”

The drawn-out process has taken a heavy personal toll, he said.

“It was a huge sacrifice. We had to leave our comfortable life, we had to leave our families at home. Through these years we had to leave our children behind and that was something we didn’t take lightly. Those children grew up to be young men and young women with the absence of their parents. They know that it is because of the struggle.

“From the time we have been here we have literally stopped our lives.”

Though they receive donations from people, he said they sometimes experienced weather challenges.

“We have been here living, not as at home, but making it homely for us. When we arrived at the Union Buildings ... we never knew that we would still be here after three years and still no engagement with us as the people.

“We have lost lots of families, we have lost cousins, aunts, uncles and some have lost parents. It was sad that we couldn’t go to those functions [funerals] because of security reasons and financial burdens.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Special committee to light up KZN cannabis industry

A special committee will be established to take the development of KwaZulu-Natal's cannabis industry to new highs.
News
7 hours ago

Police clash with ‘Khoi settlers’, N2 blocked with burning bushes

Western Cape police on Wednesday clashed with residents of an illegal land occupation outside Grabouw, where hundreds of bungalows and shacks have ...
News
1 week ago

Khoisan four end hunger strike after meeting Ramaphosa

After an almost three-week hunger strike four Khoisan activists have ended their protest on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
News
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument South Africa
  4. Slain Absa fraud accused’s family flees after second alleged shooting South Africa
  5. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...