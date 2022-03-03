Is SA moving towards a Covid-19 recovery period?

Wits University’s Prof Shabir Madhi says SA is moving towards a Covid-19 recovery phase after battling the pandemic for two years since the first case was confirmed in March 2020.

Madhi unpacked a recently published study that looked at the seropositivity (the percentage of people who have antibodies to the virus) against Sars-CoV2, a virus that causes Covid-19, before the fourth wave dominated by the Omicron variant.

Madhi says the study was conducted in Gauteng and samples were taken from 7,000 people. They show that among people under 12 years of age, none of whom had received a Covid-19 vaccine, 56% showed the presence of antibodies to the virus.

Among the over 50s it was 80%, including 70% if unvaccinated and 93% if vaccinated. He said the seropositivity rate in highly populated inner-city areas was 85%.

The study also analysed the effect of vaccination, hospitalisation and deaths due to Covid-19.