Justice ministry believed alerting public about Zuma’s incarceration would ease public concerns and fears

03 March 2022 - 12:27
Scores of people were arrested for looting during the July 2021 unrest. Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the cases were handled speedily. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said his department tried to quell the July 2021 unrest by ensuring it was transparent about the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) the department tried to keep the public abreast of Zuma’s condition, how he was incarcerated and also tried to show he was being treated in a dignified and humane way.

This, Lamola said, was to ensure the public was informed of the protocols and functions of the justice system.

But unrest erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma’s incarceration, with scores of retailers and warehouses being looted, vandalised and torched. More than 300 people died in the chaos that ensued.

Lamola was testifying before the SAHRC via video link. The commission is investigating the July unrest.

He highlighted how his ministry played its role by ensuring the hundreds of people arrested were processed and made it through the courts timeously.

“We knew we had to prepare for huge arrests ... And had to prepare the courts to handle the cases in an expeditious manner,” Lamola said.

But he admitted “it was all new” to the department, just like the Covid-19 pandemic had been.

A court in KwaZulu-Natal operated in one instance for 24 hours to ensure that detained alleged looters and those who damaged property were not kept in overcrowded police cells, especially during the pandemic.

During that time, cases of incarcerated inmates who were awaiting trial had to be put on hold or be held virtually to ensure jailed inmates were not in contact with those arrested in connection with the unrest.

Lamola said the ministry brought in retired magistrates and prosecutors to ensure the speedy processing of those who were arrested.

“The wheels of justice never stopped turning,” Lamola said.

He explained how each case had to be looked at individually, saying as a department they had to take into consideration socioeconomic aspects that came into play.

An 80-year-old woman who was, for example, caught with a bag of looted mealie meal would not be given the same sanction as a youth who was caught in the unrest.

Lamola said in these incidents, compassion was shown to the elderly who “were caught in the spur of the moment”.

The hearing continues.

