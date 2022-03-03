KZN cop admits dozing off in court while holding shotgun and firing round which killed advocate

A KwaZulu-Natal detective, who had dozed off during court proceedings, unintentionally pressed the trigger on a firearm, killing a senior state advocate in November 2019.

Detective Warrant Officer, Muzi Euchalystius Mkhize, 57, on Thursday pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of 62-year-old Addelaid Ann Ferreira Watt.

He received a six-year suspended sentence and was fined R20,000, which has to be donated to a shelter for abused women and children in Pietermaritzburg before March 11.

The incident took place in November 2019 when Watt was prosecuting a farm robbery matter in the uMzimkhulu regional court where firearms and other possessions were stolen.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said while the case was still proceeding in court, the complainant in the matter asked that a firearm be given back to him as he feared for his life after the robbery.

The firearm was returned to court as an exhibit and Mkhize was the investigating officer in the matter.

“In his plea statement, Mkhize agreed that he failed to check whether the returned firearm was loaded or safe, as he erroneously believed that the firearm was not working. He said that during court proceedings he had dozed off and was startled when the court suddenly adjourned. This caused him to lose control of the shotgun and in an attempt to regain control of the gun, a shot was discharged.

“Watt who was sitting diagonally across from him, was struck on her left hip and subsequently died due to a loss of blood. Mkhize admitted that in trying to regain control of the firearm, he unintentionally pressed the trigger or caused the firearm to discharge a round,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Mkhize conceded in his plea that his conduct was negligent and advised that he never intended to shoot or injure Watt as they had shared a fruitful working relationship.