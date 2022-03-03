South Africa

‘Will anyone even notice?’: Social media weighs in on suspension of mail service to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

03 March 2022 - 08:30
The SA Post Office suspended mail services to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA Post Office has sparked conversation online after it announced it will not be sending mail to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Some people said they had not expected it to deliver mail abroad. Others said they were using private courier services to send and deliver parcels due to “endless disappointments” with the Post Office. 

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis asked: “When will the SA Post Office un-suspend their service to SA?”

The post office said though services to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been suspended, services to other countries remained operational.

“The SA Post Office is unable to dispatch mail to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus at this time. The airmail service remains available to almost 40 countries and the surface mail service to more than 50 countries,” it said in a statement. 

It is unclear when services will resume. 

Here’s a glimpse of some of the reactions online:

