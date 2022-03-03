‘Will anyone even notice?’: Social media weighs in on suspension of mail service to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus
The SA Post Office has sparked conversation online after it announced it will not be sending mail to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
Some people said they had not expected it to deliver mail abroad. Others said they were using private courier services to send and deliver parcels due to “endless disappointments” with the Post Office.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis asked: “When will the SA Post Office un-suspend their service to SA?”
The post office said though services to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been suspended, services to other countries remained operational.
“The SA Post Office is unable to dispatch mail to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus at this time. The airmail service remains available to almost 40 countries and the surface mail service to more than 50 countries,” it said in a statement.
It is unclear when services will resume.
Here’s a glimpse of some of the reactions online:
Just in: S A Post office suspends its mail service to Russia. Would anyone even notice?— Judi (@steel62) March 2, 2022
What we need is a SA Post Office that is privatized— 🇺🇦 Sovereignty for Ukraine, Aide for Ukraine🇺🇦 (@KB_Ramasimong) March 2, 2022
Or even if they can sell majority stake like Telkom did
We can't continue like this....in fact most people I know use it for other services than its first intended service of delivery
SA post office adds three new countries to the suspended servicies list which now comprises of: South Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus. https://t.co/Y6zoJuYF0E— Martin (@MartinH_ZA) March 2, 2022
SA Post Office is another enemy holding back young black south Africans. Today i paid R50 for fastmail envelope at Postnet because post office had no service.— Mubvakule the Black Badge 🌍 (@MubvakuleB) March 2, 2022
I went in SA Post Office last week, 5 employees inside chatting about their weekend. Nothing inside is working including the staff. Printers don't work, the stamps don't have ink. All the work they doing is tell you that nothing is working and you must go to the nearest SAPO!!— The Pope (@ThePope1207) March 2, 2022
