SA joins US to investigate alleged Isis recruiters, financiers and weapons suppliers

US treasury says it's enforcing sanctions against two South Africans and two others it alleges are involved in international terrorism

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
03 March 2022 - 18:04
Mozambique's province of Cabo Delgado is home to a festering insurgency linked to Isis. The US alleges four men, including two South Africans, have been sourcing finances and weapons, providing safe houses and recruiting fighters for Isis in SA, Mozambique and the DRC.
The government is working with its US counterparts to investigate four men, including two South Africans, who have been slapped with sanctions relating to international terrorism.

The US treasury this week announced that it was enforcing sanctions against South Africans Farhad Hoomer and Siraaj Miller, Ethiopian Hussein Abdella Abadigga and Tanzanian Charles Peter Mbaga.

The US accuses the four of sourcing finances and weapons, providing safe houses and recruiting fighters for the Islamic State and its affiliates in SA, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hoomer told News24 he would fight the sanctions, saying: “I have never been convicted of any crime whatsoever and, therefore, no country has the right to sanction a person without evidence or due process.”

In a joint statement on Thursday, after the announcement of sanctions against the four, finance ministry spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana and his justice ministry counterpart Chrispin Phiri said the sanctions and the information that the four were allegedly associated with Isis had been noted.

“We remain committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and will not allow our territory to be used to fund terrorism in other countries. The relevant SA authorities are investigating this matter and have been engaging with relevant US authorities. Further details on such engagements and related investigations cannot be revealed at this stage,” the statement reads.

“As a member of the Financial Action Task Force, SA is committed to enforcing the highest standards to counter money-laundering and the financing of terrorism, and fully supports the criminal justice authorities in preventing and investigating any transgression of the laws of SA, and will ensure full adherence to international commitments.

“Co-operating with and providing support and assistance to other states and relevant international and regional organisations to that end is a critical component of protecting our constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities. We assure all residents that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of all.”

TimesLIVE

