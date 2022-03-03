SA joins US to investigate alleged Isis recruiters, financiers and weapons suppliers

The government is working with its US counterparts to investigate four men, including two South Africans, who have been slapped with sanctions relating to international terrorism.

The US treasury this week announced that it was enforcing sanctions against South Africans Farhad Hoomer and Siraaj Miller, Ethiopian Hussein Abdella Abadigga and Tanzanian Charles Peter Mbaga.

The US accuses the four of sourcing finances and weapons, providing safe houses and recruiting fighters for the Islamic State and its affiliates in SA, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hoomer told News24 he would fight the sanctions, saying: “I have never been convicted of any crime whatsoever and, therefore, no country has the right to sanction a person without evidence or due process.”

In a joint statement on Thursday, after the announcement of sanctions against the four, finance ministry spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana and his justice ministry counterpart Chrispin Phiri said the sanctions and the information that the four were allegedly associated with Isis had been noted.