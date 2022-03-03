South Africa

Sanef worried after Russian news channel taken off DStv

03 March 2022 - 17:32 By ERNEST MABUZA and NOMAHLUBI SONJICA
Russian president Vladimir Putin on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the RT television channel after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russian president Vladimir Putin on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the RT television channel after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Image: JON NAZCA/Reuters

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern about the “suppression” of news channels reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  

“This ranges from silencing independent news channels within Russia to channels such as RT [formerly Russia Today or Rossiya Segodnya] removed on the MultiChoice platform in SA,” Sanef said on Thursday.

MultiChoice said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to suppliers, including MultiChoice.

Sanef said disinformation was a global problem, with deception techniques becoming more complex and sophisticated, causing confusion and having the effect of undermining human rights and democracy.

“That is why news organisations have the responsibility to counter built-in bias and be impartial in their reports.”

Icasa asks why Russian news channel RT has been removed from DStv

Russian state-owned TV channel RT was no longer available on DSTV from Wednesday as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.
News
20 hours ago

Sanef said RT is a Russian state-controlled international television network funded by Russian taxpayers and is widely perceived as a state propaganda tool.

“It is nevertheless a source of information from Russia that viewers could access, along with other channels, to critically assess its credibility and information for themselves.”

MultiChoice said it cannot continue to broadcast RT on Dstv for reasons beyond its control.

On who the distributor of RT was, MultiChoice said it was an European-based global distributor.

When asked whether MultiChoice paid for the feed or whether RT paid the global distributor to air RT’s content, MultiChoice said carriage agreements were confidential.

Responding to comments on social media that the decision not to air RT’s content was a  form of censorship, MultiChoice said its role as a broadcaster was to provide a platform for diverse news channels.

“Our aim is to enable our subscribers to select channels they want to view. We do not have editorial control over the content of ‘third party’ channels, nor do we endorse any points of view."

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said as a general rule censoring a channel is not good for freedom of expression, even if it is biased and disseminates propaganda.

“Disinformation is different and that can and should be acted upon. As I understand it, the EU still has to provide legal justification for their decision — which outside of it being war I think will be tricky,” he said.

We do not support disinformation on any channels and appeal to all to report factually, impartially and truthfully for the benefit of their audiences.
Sanef

When the EU announced the suspension of the broadcasting activities of Sputnik and RT  in the EU on Wednesday, it said the suspension would last until the aggression against Ukraine ends.

“Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Sanef condemned the bombing of a Ukrainian TV tower in Kyiv which now prevents citizens accessing one of their news sources.

Russian strikes on the Kyiv TV tower brought down the main tower in the nation’s capital, killing five people on Tuesday and knocking out some state broadcasting.

“This violates the rights of media workers in this conflict. While we support freedom of access to a diversity of views, we do not support disinformation on any channels and appeal to all to report factually, impartially and truthfully for the benefit of their audiences,” Sanef said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

RT and Sputnik content officially banned in EU

Russian-backed media RT and Sputnik are officially banned in the EU as the bloc hardens its stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
News
6 hours ago

Why Russian TV was cut off: EU explains

'Disinformation' broadcasts coupled with increased clampdowns on independent reportage within Russia are cited by the EU for its sanctions against ...
News
6 hours ago

Minister Thandi Modise defends attending Russian cocktail function amid invasion of Ukraine

The office of defence minister Thandi Modise has defended her attendance at a cocktail function at the home of Russian ambassador to SA Ilya ...
Politics
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument South Africa
  4. Slain Absa fraud accused’s family flees after second alleged shooting South Africa
  5. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...