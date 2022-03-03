Sanef worried after Russian news channel taken off DStv

Sanef said RT is a Russian state-controlled international television network funded by Russian taxpayers and is widely perceived as a state propaganda tool.

“It is nevertheless a source of information from Russia that viewers could access, along with other channels, to critically assess its credibility and information for themselves.”

MultiChoice said it cannot continue to broadcast RT on Dstv for reasons beyond its control.

On who the distributor of RT was, MultiChoice said it was an European-based global distributor.

When asked whether MultiChoice paid for the feed or whether RT paid the global distributor to air RT’s content, MultiChoice said carriage agreements were confidential.

Responding to comments on social media that the decision not to air RT’s content was a form of censorship, MultiChoice said its role as a broadcaster was to provide a platform for diverse news channels.

“Our aim is to enable our subscribers to select channels they want to view. We do not have editorial control over the content of ‘third party’ channels, nor do we endorse any points of view."

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said as a general rule censoring a channel is not good for freedom of expression, even if it is biased and disseminates propaganda.

“Disinformation is different and that can and should be acted upon. As I understand it, the EU still has to provide legal justification for their decision — which outside of it being war I think will be tricky,” he said.