Special committee to light up KZN cannabis industry

A special committee will be established to take the development of KwaZulu-Natal's cannabis industry to new highs.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement at a provincial executive council meeting on Wednesday.

The decision comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the state of the nation address that KwaZulu-Natal will “lead in this new frontier of economic development”, said Zikalala.

“The potential for the cannabis/hemp industry is estimated at more than R28bn in SA, with potential to create between 10,000 and 20,000 job opportunities across the value chain.

“The establishment of the cannabis industry will lead to the diversification of the economy, create jobs, increase economic growth and contribute to poverty alleviation.”