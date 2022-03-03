Treasury warns ‘culture of self-enrichment’ puts democracy at risk

A culture of self-enrichment among some South African politicians and public servants is putting democracy and post-apartheid promises of a better life for all at risk, according to the most senior official at the National Treasury.

“We have to remind our leaders — and I’m speaking as a South African — who are in government, in public service and politicians to get off your high horse and do what we have to do to ensure we create access and a conducive environment for people’s lives to change,” Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said on Thursday at a national budget dialogue.

“If that’s not going to be a motivating factor, we can start calling SA a failing state because the things that define a failing state are beginning to show, where we don’t care about the poor and improving their lives.”

