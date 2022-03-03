'We were unaware July 2021 unrest would escalate to that level' — Lamola

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said it was concerning that not one “mastermind” had been jailed in connection with the July unrest which caused about R50bn damage and claimed more than 300 lives.

A task team was in place to track and prosecute the culprits.

“Hopefully, they will arrest the masterminds and plotters,” said Lamola, adding that arresting people who had looted did not address the core issue.