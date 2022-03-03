Women with disabilities face more barriers at health centres — study

When Veronica was involved in a car crash five years ago, which left her as a paraplegic, she didn’t only lose the use of her legs, she also lost her job as a teller at one of the leading banks in the country.

“After a year of many operations and hospital admissions I was medically boarded, something that really broke my heart as I was the breadwinner for my family. I didn’t have any strength to fight the decision as I was at the lowest point of my life.”

Over the years the mother of three from Cape Town not only finds herself stuck at home as she cannot access many buildings, but says her disability has even become a hurdle to her right to healthcare.

“The past five years have really been a struggle, particularly when it comes to healthcare. You would think that government buildings would at least be accessible to wheelchair users, but that’s not always the case. I had to change clinics because the one that is near my home doesn’t have any wheelchair ramps. The clinic that I currently use has a ramp, but even that is not accessible as the door that leads to the building is often locked. Access to everything is a real struggle ... and that is why I would rather stay at home,” she said.

According to a new study by Stellenbosch University, which was conducted among women with road-acquired physical disabilities in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, women are more likely to face barriers when it comes to healthcare or adjust to difficulties in functioning after acquiring a physical disability. Researchers say the risk of unmet healthcare needs has “exponentially increased for those who are women, poorer and have greater difficulties in functioning”.

They argue that these women are an underserved population and need to be meaningfully included in healthcare programme planning, design, monitoring and evaluation so that their needs are adequately met.

Several concerns were raised by study participants. One of them concerned the quality and accessibility of healthcare. These women emphasised the need for ramps and accessible ablution facilities at healthcare facilities, shorter waiting times at clinics, and more informed and empathetic treatment by healthcare professionals.