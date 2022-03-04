COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news

March 04 2022 - 06:40

Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures

As the coronavirus pandemic roiled across the globe and people began to get very ill and die, the search for a viable cure kicked into high gear.

It has been a now two-year quest during which scientists, doctors and medical researchers, as well as a number of con artists, rolled out already available drugs in an attempt to cure people of the disease.

“We faced a new virus which didn’t have a treatment, and when that happens you look at what antivirals are available off the shelf that perhaps didn’t work elsewhere,” Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare’s group senior executive for strategic trade said. “Very often with a new virus it does respond to a product developed for a different virus. You also look at drugs that are not antivirals but that you could repurpose.”