COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: Health minister says he’s ready to present proposals to ditch the Disaster Management Act
March 04 2022 - 06:40
Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures
As the coronavirus pandemic roiled across the globe and people began to get very ill and die, the search for a viable cure kicked into high gear.
It has been a now two-year quest during which scientists, doctors and medical researchers, as well as a number of con artists, rolled out already available drugs in an attempt to cure people of the disease.
“We faced a new virus which didn’t have a treatment, and when that happens you look at what antivirals are available off the shelf that perhaps didn’t work elsewhere,” Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare’s group senior executive for strategic trade said. “Very often with a new virus it does respond to a product developed for a different virus. You also look at drugs that are not antivirals but that you could repurpose.”
March 04 2022 - 06:30
Remember when we couldn’t buy short pants or ciggies?
South Africans have been through a lot in the past two years. From the first Covid-19 case on March 5 2020 we’ve had “family meetings” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, been ordered indoors unless absolutely necessary, told we could only buy booze from Mondays to Thursdays (if we could do so at all). We even had a song produced about “when people zol”, in response to the reasoning behind the controversial cigarette ban.
When Covid-19 hit SA, the government went into overdrive in its bid to curb the spread of the virus, often causing mass confusion and, in the longer term, huge economic hardship. Some of the most bizarre moments of the past two years are worth revisiting.
March 04 2022 - 06:20
We did more things right than wrong: Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim was hiking in the Drakensberg in December 2019 when he first received news of a mysterious respiratory disease that had emerged in China.
But the former head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) dismissed it as the SARS virus and believed China would have a handle on it. That was until geneticist Prof Tulio de Oliveira, who operates in the same building as him, raised the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 about a month later.
It was then that Abdool Karim, a world-renowned epidemiologist and head of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa), sprang into action.
March 04 2022 - 06:15
Then vs now: what we’ve learnt about the virus and vaccines
When a “novel coronavirus” first reared its head in China in late 2019, there was little idea of how it would spread over the next two years.
Images of civilians in masks and a wet market in Wuhan were as foreign as it could be to those on the tip of Africa. It wouldn’t make its way here, surely?
Come March 5, however, the news broke: a South African man just back from Italy had tested positive. So began a two-year rollercoaster ride of peaks and troughs, death and disease, evolving ideas of transmission and an ominous trip through letters of the Greek alphabet as each emerging variant presented a newly weaponised enemy.
With no road map of what lay ahead, scientists and clinicians were left to the mercy of their own research.
March 04 2022 - 06:05
Wearing masks outdoors makes ‘no sense’ any more
It may be time for South Africans to ditch wearing masks outdoors, where the possibility of contracting Covid-19 is relatively low compared with indoor spaces.
So say health experts who participated in a webinar titled “Covid-19: What’s Next?”, hosted by the University of KZN’s health sciences department this week.
Facilitated by deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation Prof Mosa Moshabela, the webinar included the input of Dr Richard Lessels, an infectious diseases specialist at the KZN Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and ministerial advisory committee member on vaccines, and Dr Nokukhanya Msomi, a clinical virologist who heads the UKZN’s virology department and the National Health Laboratory Service — KZN.
March 04 2022 - 06:00
There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news
For two years, South Africans were filled with nervous anxiety when President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to address what became known as a “family meeting”. Would he ban booze again, tighten the country’s lockdown, prevent us from going to church — or would he give us increased freedoms as we started to come to grips with the coronavirus?
Now, as we mark the two-year anniversary of South Africa’s first Covid-19 case, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed the next time Ramaphosa speaks to the nation about the virus, it will be about “something else”.
Exactly what this means isn’t clear, but speculation is rife it will be the formal dropping of the state of disaster, more than 700 days after it was put in place.
