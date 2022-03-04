South Africa

Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in bid to reopen his case and submit CCTV footage to court

04 March 2022 - 18:20
Ntuthuko Shoba was successful in his court application to have the case reopened so he could submit CCTV footage.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind his heavily pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule’s murder in June 2020, was successful in his bid to have his case reopened on Friday.

Shoba’s case was closed last month after he was tried for his alleged involvement in the murder of Pule. Judgment was reserved.

On Friday, the high court in Johannesburg heard Shoba’s application to have the case reopened.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson granted the application, based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.

The court was shown video footage on Friday of Pule and Shoba walking to a vehicle that was driven by Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to murdering Pule in 2020.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder. During the trial, he detailed how he and Shoba had planned the murder.

The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree.

Judgment is reserved. 

TimesLIVE

