South Africa

QUIZ | Are you voting for more news knowledge or sleeping at the back? Take our weekly test to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 March 2022 - 12:00
The 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York on March 2 2022. SA and 34 other countries abstained, five voted against and 141 supported the resolution to denounce Russia.
The 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York on March 2 2022. SA and 34 other countries abstained, five voted against and 141 supported the resolution to denounce Russia.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You are leading the calls for more news knowledge. 

70-80: You came close, perhaps sanctions will help you cross the line?

50-60: Do you need more time to consider the proposal? 

30-40: Did anyone tell you the first rule of voting is don't copy the answer from the person next to you?

0-20: Do you even know what we are voting for? 

TRY OUR PREVIOUS QUIZZES:

QUIZ | Are you a ‘news invader’ or leading a troop of Mabenas? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
1 week ago

QUIZ | Are you ‘shooting to kill’ or are you a news knowledge victim? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
2 weeks ago

QUIZ | Are you in the running to be news knowledge chief? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
4 weeks ago

QUIZ | Is your news knowledge 'suspected of being dodgy'? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
1 month ago

QUIZ | Are you top of the class or failing in news knowledge? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...