South Africa

WATCH | 'We are not racist' Ukrainian ambassador says after allegations of discrimination against Africans

Ukraine's ambassador to SA held a joint press engagement with US embassy representative Todd Haskell

04 March 2022 - 08:51 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova has denied reports that African students and immigrants trying to leave Ukraine were treated poorly.

In a press engagement in Pretoria on Thursday, held in conjunction with the US embassy, Abravitova said there were about 16,000 African students in Ukraine. 

She said she had spoken to South Africans trying to leave the country and asked whether they had been racially discriminated against. They allegedly denied this. 

“The tradition of Russian disinformation and making the narrative out of that is also big and it has it's input and we feel it.”

However, media organisations, including TimesLIVE and Reuters, have heard reports of racism and discrimination from Africans leaving the country.

LISTEN | 'If we panic our parents will panic': African student stuck in Ukraine

Thousands of Africans studying in Ukraine are desperate to leave after the Russian invasion of the country.
Multimedia
6 days ago

Abravitova was joined by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Todd Haskell and said US diplomats were aiding Ukraine to engage leaders of African countries. 

“This is happening across the continent. American diplomats are engaging press to have conversations like this. We deeply care,” he said. 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen hundreds of people displaced and on Thursday the two countries agreed to create evacuation corridors to allow civilians safe exit. 

READ MORE:

South Africans abroad helping countrymen stuck in Ukraine nightmare

“All they want is to get home.”
News
3 days ago

UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia

Ukraine updates.
News
2 days ago

South Africans plead for their relatives: 'I am terrified for my family and friends in Ukraine'

On Tuesday, alongside others, Sevenster joined the Ukrainian Association in SA in a peaceful picket outside he Dirco offices in Pretoria and Cape ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...