Bogus cops kidnap and rob man of R12,700 in Free State

Free State police are searching for four men who kidnapped a man and robbed him of R12,700 in Odendaalsrus this week.

The men impersonated police officers to gain entry into the victim’s home. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the incident happened on Tuesday. He said the suspects arrived at the victim’s home in a white Ford and accused him of theft.

“He was talking to them behind a locked burglar gate and they told him there was a laptop stolen by him from the farm where a white female was raped and stabbed,” said Thakeng.