South Africa

Ivory dealer fined for illegal possession of elephant tusks

05 March 2022 - 09:08
The Cape Town magistrates’ court has fined Cosmus Ziwande R10,000 for unlawful possession of ivory.
The Cape Town magistrates’ court has fined Cosmus Ziwande R10,000 for unlawful possession of ivory.
Image: 123RF/byrdyak

A Zimbabwean has been fined R10,000 in Cape Town for unlawful possession of ivory.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Cosmus Ziwande, 38, was sentenced in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.

Ziwande, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence for tampering with essential infrastructure in Clanwilliam, Western Cape, in July 2021, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks

DNA testing on seized ivory shipments that reveals family ties among African elephants killed for their tusks is helping to identify poaching areas ...
News
2 weeks ago

The fine was wholly suspended for five years.

“He was arrested on May 14 2021 following information from crime intelligence that was operationalised by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Cape Town,” said Hani.

“He was found in possession of a stash that included one raw elephant tusk  and some processed elephant ivory.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Money laundering and wads of cash giving illegal wildlife traders the upper hand

Sophisticated methods of money laundering and the extensive use of cash are hampering organisations from tracing the flow of funds around illegal ...
News
3 months ago

EMMANUEL KORO | Everyone but the people in charge can see the wildlife ‘barn’ is on fire

SADC leaders aren’t doing enough to keep conservation afloat during the pandemic. UN agencies aren’t helping either
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

‘Legislating rhino into extinction’: game farmers hit back at Creecy’s plan

High-level panel recommends that the endangered species be moved from captivity to game reserves
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations