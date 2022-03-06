Coronation of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king 'left with presidency'

The coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation will be done “after the president exhausts processes that are involved”.

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was addressing a media briefing on Sunday to provide updates on affairs affecting the province.

“The issue of coronation will be done after the president exhausts processes that are involved. That is left with the presidency.”

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Isaac Madondo ruled on Wednesday that the coronation could go ahead and the prince “is the undisputed successor to the throne”.