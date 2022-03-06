South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students

06 March 2022 - 07:40 By TIMESLIVE
Police and football fan outside Orlando Stadium ahead of the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Fans protested to push for the reopening of stadiums on Saturday. It has been almost 2 years since supporters were allowed into stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Police and football fan outside Orlando Stadium ahead of the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Fans protested to push for the reopening of stadiums on Saturday. It has been almost 2 years since supporters were allowed into stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

March 06 2022 - 07:40

Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students

 The Chinese port city of Qingdao reported 88 new coronavirus cases for March 5, all of them of the Omicron variant, fuelling China's highest number of daily locally transmitted cases so far this year.

China recorded 329 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Saturday, 175 of them locally transmitted, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, compared with 102 local cases a day earlier.

The Qingdao outbreak was mainly among middle school students in Laixi county, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said.

Laixi county will implement a second round of mass testing on March 7, a Qingdao official said at a news conference on Sunday, adding that there was no major risk of further outbreak.

China's "dynamic clearance" approach to COVID-19 aims shut off transmission routes as soon as new cases are detected.

The Qingdao outbreak helped send China's total local confirmed case count to its highest since Dec. 31, with other cases reported mainly in Jilin, Guangdong and Hebei provinces, according to the NHC.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 209, compared with 166 a day earlier.

As of March 5, mainland China had confirmed 110,868 COVID-19 cases and 4,636 fatalities.

-Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  2. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  3. 'Four decades of love, hard work and support': Mashaba gushes over his wife on ... South Africa
  4. R1.4m for Joburg’s powerful chief of staff with ‘just a matric’ News
  5. Home Affairs to kick off its recruitment of 10,000 unemployed youths this month South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations