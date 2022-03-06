South Africa

IN PICS | Peaceful protesters in Durban march in solidarity with Ukraine

06 March 2022 - 19:19 By TimesLIVE
Dozens of people participated in a peaceful march along a Durban beach in solidarity with Ukraine on March 6 2022.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Peaceful protesters in Durban marched in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday afternoon, under the banner 'Stand With Ukraine'.

This march is part of a wave of recent protests around the world condemning more than a week of conflict between the Russia and Ukraine. 

Labelled as a 'military operation' by Russia and a form of aggression by Ukraine, the conflict continues as the international community responds.

Protesters showed up in the dozens in Durban to peacefully protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Reuters reports, “Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, calls its actions in its former Soviet neighbour a “special operation” that seeks to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities, purge the country of what it says are nationalists and make it a neutral state.”

Durban protesters show placards of support for Ukraine as it battles Russian occupation
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA’s decision to abstain during a UN General Assembly motion to reprimand Russia has upset Ukraine, the US and the EU.

People young and old came together in Durban to protest against Russia's 'military operation' in Ukraine
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Of the assembly's 193 members, 141 voted in favour of the resolution to censure Russia. Thirty-five members, including SA and China, abstained and five countries — Russia, Syria, Belarus, North Korea and Eritrea — voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight

Protesters show slogans of support for Ukraine as the country enters day 11 of conflict with Russia
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA has justified its decision by saying the resolution “does not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation”.

A peacul protest in Durban includes performances and marches for solidarity with Ukraine
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

This is not the first round of solidarity protests in the country, with Ukrainians and Russians living in Cape Town gathered outside the Russian embassy in the Cape Town city centre to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 25. 

WATCH | Tearful Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Cape Town

Ukrainians and Russians living in Cape Town gathered outside the Russian embassy in the Cape Town city centre to protest against Russia's invasion of ...
Multimedia
1 week ago

Ukraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed directly to Russians on Sunday to take to the streets in protest against the Kremlin's invasion of ...
News
5 hours ago

Ukraine's president urges Russians to protest over attack on nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Russians on Friday to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the largest nuclear power ...
News
2 days ago
