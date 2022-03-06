Distraught Soweto family accepts SAHRC hearings into July unrest may not provide answers

Recalling what happened, Amanda said: “We knew that all shops were closed around that time. When my mother heard that people were getting into Shoprite, she left the house, saying she was going to try to get me nappies. That was the last time I saw her until she returned home in a coffin,” said Magadula, her baby crying in the background.

“Someone came here and told me that my mom was no more, that she was lying in the street,” said Magadula.

To this day, she does not know what caused her mother’s death.

“My mother had Covid-19 before this and she had a bad cough. All I heard was that she ran out of breath and died right there. So it is either a heart attack or shortness of breath but we never received her post mortem. We were told it would take years,” she said.

Magadula said life had became tough after her mother’s death, especially because of her pregnancy.

“We had Gauteng premier David Makhura come here and the local councillor. We were given groceries and R700 to assist with the funeral.”

While the police ministry, state security agency and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been questioned about their role before, during and after the unrest, Magadula does not blame any government department for her mother's death. Instead, she believed there were spiritual connotations which led to bloodshed at the time.