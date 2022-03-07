Board members leave embattled Durban mental health facility after new appointment

Two Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH) board members have resigned, saying they can no longer be associated with the “mismanagement” of the organisation which assists thousands of mental health patients in the province.

One issue they have flagged is the appointment of Mbonisi Sibisi as the new CEO who, they say, was the “weakest candidate” for the job but whose appointment was pushed through by other members of the board.

It was after this that board member, now resigned, Liesel Muhl went onto the internet and discovered that Sibisi has links, on Facebook, with the chairperson Sthandiwe Mkhize, previous chair Sipho Shezi, former CEO Victor Mthiyane and at least two board members, including Themba Yengwa, who sat on the interview panel.

In particular, Sibisi and Yengwa appear to have a close, long-standing friendship, with many pictures of them together as teenagers and more recently at social events.

A year ago Yengwa also publicly praised Sibisi on what appears to be another job appointment.