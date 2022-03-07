COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid
March 07 2022 - 07:00
Has SA's Covid-19 infection rate decreased in line with government's expectations?
The Department of Health hoped that by the end of February the positivity rate of Covid-19 infections would be lower than 5%, saying it is its “greatest disappointment” that it is not.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said the past two weeks have seen 12 districts across the country record spikes in Covid-19 infections compared to the previous two weeks.
Phaahla was speaking during an online media briefing on the government's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our major disappointment is that the number of infections is that they have not declined as steadily as we had wished for. We had hoped that by the time we reach the end of February, we would be at less than 5% positivity. Twelve of the 52 districts have seen spikes in infections which is leading to a plateau in the curve of infections instead of a complete flattening and decline,” said Phaahla.
March 07 2022 - 06:12
Zero Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, perhaps due to reporting backlog
No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in SA in the past 24 to 48 hours.
But the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night that due to “the ongoing audit exercise by the national health department there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported”.
“Today, the department reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24—48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.”
According to the NICD, 1,147 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, which represents a 6.1% positivity rate.
March 07 2022 - 06:00
Breakthrough: scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid
A question that has dogged scientists since Covid-19 first struck has been this: why do some people become severely ill and others have no symptoms at all?
It was established early in the now-two-year-old pandemic that advanced age and certain comorbidities place some people at far higher risk than others when it comes to severe disease and death.
But that was only part of the picture.
Those two factors still didn’t explain why some perfectly healthy young people were getting very sick or dying, when other people with very similar health profiles, sometimes even in the same family, were whistling their way back to good health in just a few days.
