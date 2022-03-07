Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday earned about R10m from the sale of some of his stud cattle at an auction.

The biggest spender on the day was Patrice Motsepe, brother of SA’s first lady, Tshepo Motsepe. He bought four Ankole females for a total of R4.7m, paying R2.1m for one of Ramaphosa's cows.

Ramaphosa was the main driver behind a project that started in 2004 to import the cattle breed from Uganda, from where they originate.

In November 2017, he hosted a book launch for his coffee-table tribute to the Ankole cattle breed, Cattle of the Ages.

Over the past six years, demand for Ankole cattle in SA has been on a steady rise, and breeders have been paying hefty eye-watering prices for top bulls and cows. They are particularly popular among game breeders, who buy them as a tourist attraction and for hunting.

