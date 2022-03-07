South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe

07 March 2022 - 08:38 By Denene Erasmus
The Ankole heifer that was sold by President Cyril Ramaphosa for R2.1m in this screenshot of the livestreamed auction.
The Ankole heifer that was sold by President Cyril Ramaphosa for R2.1m in this screenshot of the livestreamed auction.
Image: SWIFTVEE

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday earned about R10m from the sale of some of his stud cattle at an auction.

The biggest spender on the day was Patrice Motsepe, brother of SA’s first lady, Tshepo Motsepe. He bought four Ankole females for a total of R4.7m, paying R2.1m for one of Ramaphosa's cows.

Ramaphosa was the main driver behind a project that started in 2004 to import the cattle breed from Uganda, from where they originate.

In November 2017, he hosted a book launch for his coffee-table tribute to the Ankole cattle breed, Cattle of the Ages.

Over the past six years, demand for Ankole cattle in SA has been on a steady rise, and breeders have been paying hefty eye-watering prices for top bulls and cows. They are particularly popular among game breeders, who buy them as a tourist attraction and for hunting.

The full report is available on BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Horns of plenty

In the age of factory farming, the ancient sublimity of cattle is easy to forget or suppress. South African photographer Daniel Naudé has crafted a ...
Lifestyle
7 years ago

Ramaphosa celebrates his herd of 'test tube' cattle with new book

When he hears what Cyril Ramaphosa's new coffee-table book is called, Ray Hartley feels somewhat sheepish about the the title of his own biography ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Kenyan farmers test insurance to ward off climate-driven hunger

When drought ravaged her sorghum and bean crops five years ago, Kenyan farmer Ngina Kyalo did not need to stand in line for food handouts, as in ...
News
5 days ago

Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies

Given its dependency on grain imports, a significant amount being from Ukraine and Russia, continent has reason to worry
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  2. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  5. ‘Don't allow Gupta enabler to grab Optimum,’ warns Hermione Cronje News

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations