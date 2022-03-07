Former Scorpion accused of attempted bank robbery requests legal aid

A former Scorpions investigator accused of a 2019 attempted bank robbery is set to make a formal bail application soon, after applying for legal aid.

Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, also known as Mossie Mostert, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.

Mostert is accused of attempting to rob a bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria in September 2019.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mostert opted for a legal aid attorney on Monday.

She said the matter has been postponed for a formal bail application on a date to be arranged.

Moster was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an Absa bank, threatening the teller with what police later discovered was a fake bomb.

TimesLIVE