South Africa

Former Scorpion accused of attempted bank robbery requests legal aid

07 March 2022 - 14:52
A former Scorpions investigator, Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, is accused of attempting to rob a bank at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria. Archive image.
A former Scorpions investigator, Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, is accused of attempting to rob a bank at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria. Archive image.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A former Scorpions investigator accused of a 2019 attempted bank robbery is set to make a formal bail application soon, after applying for legal aid.

Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, also known as Mossie Mostert, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.

Mostert is accused of attempting to rob a bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria in September 2019.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mostert opted for a legal aid attorney on Monday.

She said the matter has been postponed for a formal bail application on a date to be arranged.

Moster was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an Absa bank, threatening the teller  with what police later discovered was a fake bomb.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshwane mall evacuated as man threatens to blow up bank

Menlyn Maine shopping centre, east of Tshwane, was evacuated on Tuesday after a man threatened to blow up a bank there with what police later ...
News
2 years ago

Worshippers robbed at gunpoint in Kabokweni mosque

A group of worshippers in a mosque in Kabokweni in Mpumalanga were robbed at gunpoint during a prayer service, provincial police said on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting.
News
3 days ago

Siraaj Miller: Isis plotter, or struggling taxi owner?

US authorities name four men in SA as alleged members of extremist group and impose financial sanctions — but at least one says he's innocent
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  2. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  3. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  4. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  5. IN PICS | Dramatic images of Cape rock lobster walkout after red tide on west ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations