Here’s how you can join Gift of the Givers and other charities in helping those in Ukraine

SA-based Gift of the Givers has become the latest global aid organisation to announce it will provide assistance in Ukraine.

The organisation launched a campaign to help citizens affected by the conflict, including those displaced and without access to basic resources, after meeting with representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine health ministry, Croatia, one of the chief co-ordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, a doctor in Kyiv, and surgeons from the US and Europe.

In a statement, the organisation said it would draw on its experience in other war-torn regions, like Afghanistan, Syria and Chechnya.

“The intervention will be in two parts: provide emergency medical and non-medical assistance to front-line facilities and internally displaced civilians inside Ukraine, and fund the repatriation of SA students wanting to return home. Some prefer staying on in Europe,” said the organisation.

Gift of the Givers said arrangements have been made to purchase items in Europe and in Ukraine, and supplies from SA will be sent on scheduled flights.