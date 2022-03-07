Manhunt for KZN man allegedly linked to murder of two girls
07 March 2022 - 10:47
Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to the brutal murder of two girls, aged six and 14, in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man is also wanted on kidnapping charges.
“It is alleged that on March 3 at 7pm, two girls aged six and 14 were kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi.
“On the following day the body of a six-year-old girl was found strangled and with assault injuries.
“Yesterday, the body of a 14-year-old girl was also found. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”
