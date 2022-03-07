Motorist wounded in road rage shooting in Fontainebleau

A 50-year-old man was shot and injured in Fontainebleau, Randburg, on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said it was alleged the victim was driving along Silver Pine and Elise Road when he was bumped from behind by another car.

An altercation ensued and the victim was shot.

Sello said police in Linden are investigating an attempted murder case.

According to ER24’s Ross Campbell, their paramedics found the man lying next to his vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder.

“He was treated with advanced life support interventions and transported to hospital for further care,” Campbell said.

TimesLIVE