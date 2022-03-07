POLL | Should government suspend fuel levies to ease the petrol price?

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine threatens a huge spike in fuel prices, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the government to suspend fuel levies to cushion South Africans from inflation.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time last week after a R1.46 increase, but there have been fears of a much steeper hike in months to come, with the conflict in Eastern Europe leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supply.

Anticipating soaring inflation, Maimane told his followers on social media “there must be zero fuel increases during this conflict”.

He urged the government to “suspend the levies and protect South Africans from inflation”.