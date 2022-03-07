Pretoria businessman found guilty on two counts of murder, bail revoked

The Pretoria high court on Monday convicted businessman Muhamed Sajid Khan, 44, of two counts of murder and of attempted murder.

Khan, who has been out on bail of R10,000, had his bail revoked after he was convicted.

Khan owns nine properties in and around Pretoria. On February 1 2020, six members of an organisation called “Concerned Tshwane Residents” went to one of Khan’s properties in Luttig Street, Pretoria West, to verify if he indeed was the rightful owner.

“Upon arrival, an argument arose between Khan and a member of CTR. Khan took out a gun and shot the member and a bystander, who also died on the scene, and attempted to shoot another member of the CTR team,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The deceased were Mamelodi businessman and activist Mukhtar Matlala and Avela Mbewu.

Two days after the incident, Khan handed himself over to police and was released on R10,000 bail. He told the court during his bail application that he fired the shots in self-defence as he did not feel safe.

The matter is set to resume on May 31 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE