Profits from SA pig's painting of Ukrainian crisis to be donated to animal sanctuary

Profits from the sale of an abstract artwork by SA's famous painting porker Pigcasso, depicting the Ukrainian crisis, will be donated to an animal sanctuary in the war-torn country.

Her latest work is a 1150mm x 950mm piece which includes the colours of the Ukrainian flag and what appears to be a sad face.

Pigcasso's owner Joanne Lefson told TimesLIVE the work sold to a British collector for R33,000 within minutes of it going online for sale.

The painting will include a certificate of authenticity and an original nose-tip signature.

Andrea Cisternino, an Italian former fashion photographer who settled in Ukraine in 2012, runs the animal sanctuary in Kyiv, where he cares for about 400 animals.

According to media reports he refused to leave the animals because he feared they would starve to death.