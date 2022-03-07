Thuli Madonsela on standing with Ukraine: 'I choose not to support the slaughter of civilians'
Thuli Madonsela has been firm in her response to the Russia and Ukraine crisis, saying she stands with the Ukrainian people.
Taking to social media at the weekend, the former public protector applauded global leaders for “setting a great example in their condemnation of Russia’s Ukraine invasion in violation of international law and its massacre and dislocation of civilians in violation of humanitarian law treaties”.
“This precedent will, forthwith, apply to all similar violations,” she added.
Madonsela weighed in on a social media post by the Russian embassy in SA expressing its gratitude for “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”.
“I am grateful that the Soviet Union supported our anti-apartheid struggle, and Russia’s generosity in this regard, but I choose not to support Russia’s Ukraine invasion and the slaughter of civilians as that is an unconscionable international law violation. I stand with Ukraine,” said Madonsela.
“As long as there is injustice somewhere, there can’t be sustainable peace anywhere. Accordingly, I stand with Ukraine people,” she added.
She also questioned the logic behind killing people in violation of the law, saying it was perverted.
“Someone please help me understand this perverted logic: Does it mean that if X killed people in violation of the law, Y has a right to kill other people in violation of the law? I stand with Ukraine people,” she said.
Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma defended Russia, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin felt provoked and was justified in his response.
Zuma said Russia and Ukraine could have solved their issues amicably had it not been for the intervention of “western powers”.
“I am certain that his excellency Vladimir Putin will reciprocate and will bring in all his power to make peace a reality, as I know him to be a man of peace who has worked hard to ensure peace and stability,” he said.
