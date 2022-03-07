Thuli Madonsela on standing with Ukraine: 'I choose not to support the slaughter of civilians'

Thuli Madonsela has been firm in her response to the Russia and Ukraine crisis, saying she stands with the Ukrainian people.

Taking to social media at the weekend, the former public protector applauded global leaders for “setting a great example in their condemnation of Russia’s Ukraine invasion in violation of international law and its massacre and dislocation of civilians in violation of humanitarian law treaties”.

“This precedent will, forthwith, apply to all similar violations,” she added.