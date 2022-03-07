Universities urged to drop Covid-19 vaccine mandates or face legal action

The Universities Alliance SA (Uasa) has demanded that universities reconsider and abandon their vaccine mandate policies by the close of business on Tuesday.

If this is not done, the alliance said it would be left with no alternative but to engage in litigation.

In a statement issued on its behalf by Stephen G May attorneys, Uasa said the policies were “irrational, medically unjustified [and] in any event wholly outdated”.

Numerous universities implemented vaccine mandates in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uasa, which comprises students, parents and staff from universities throughout SA, is acting with the African Christian Democratic Party. Both are acting “in terms of section 38 of the constitution ... to defend the constitutional rights of affected people at universities through various means, including, if it cannot be avoided, through litigation.”

The attorneys said the stance adopted by both parties had nothing to do with an “unscientific outright rejection” of vaccines generally. “But with a grave reservation about the present mandates, which rob those people affected by them of, inter alia, their right to choose, which itself is an affront to their dignity.”