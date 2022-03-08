City of Cape Town expands vaccination sites — Here’s where you can get your jab
The City of Cape Town announced on Monday it has opened more vaccination sites to increase vaccination and booster shot rates and make the services more accessible to residents.
The city said high levels of vaccination will ensure Cape Town functions the same way it did before Covid-19.
Health authorities are calling on South Africans to come out in numbers to get vaccinated.
Last Friday the national health department estimated about 100,000 Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines were at risk of being destroyed by the end of March, a crisis it attributed to slow vaccine uptake.
Here’s what you should know:
Mobile sites and clinics
The city’s mayoral committee member for community services and health Patricia Van der Ross said public clinics and mobile sites will offer vaccinations and booster shots from Monday to Friday and other facilities once a week.
“I encourage residents to visit their nearest clinic to find out if they offer vaccinations, and on which days. I am incredibly excited city health has been able to incrementally increase access to the public in this manner, which will hopefully increase the number of vaccinated people in our city,” said Van der Ross.
More young people required to vaccinate
Van der Ross called on parents to ensure the vaccination of their children aged between 12 and 17 years.
“Recently the national health department cited an increase in cases among children, so let’s do what we can to protect them. Also, lead by example and make sure your vaccinations are up to date,” said Van der Ross.
Gradual expansion of vaccination sites
At the start of vaccination rollouts in May 2021, the city had 12 vaccination sites. More sites were added in August last year.
In January, the city, in collaboration with NPO Kheth'Impilo , launched more sites that are operational on a rotational basis at four community day centres in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Gordon’s Bay
Where to find sites
A full list of vaccination sites around the city can be accessed here.
