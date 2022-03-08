City of Cape Town expands vaccination sites — Here’s where you can get your jab

Health authorities are calling on South Africans to come out in numbers to get vaccinated.

Last Friday the national health department estimated about 100,000 Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines were at risk of being destroyed by the end of March, a crisis it attributed to slow vaccine uptake.

Here’s what you should know:

Mobile sites and clinics

The city’s mayoral committee member for community services and health Patricia Van der Ross said public clinics and mobile sites will offer vaccinations and booster shots from Monday to Friday and other facilities once a week.

“I encourage residents to visit their nearest clinic to find out if they offer vaccinations, and on which days. I am incredibly excited city health has been able to incrementally increase access to the public in this manner, which will hopefully increase the number of vaccinated people in our city,” said Van der Ross.