South Africa

Cops enforcing peace in Alex after Dudula clash with foreign vendors

Ward councillor calls for 'conversations' to ease tensions

08 March 2022 - 11:13
Residents and migrant shop owners clashed in Alexandra on March 7 2022. Residents, who said they belong to the Dudula Movement, want undocumented migrants to leave the area.
Image: Screengrab/ Siviwe Feketha

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) and SA Police Service are monitoring the situation at Alexandra in northern Johannesburg after a clash between members of the Dudula Movement and foreign nationals on Monday over ownership of market stores and businesses in the area.

Several businesses in Alexandra had to close their doors after community members, who identified themselves as part of the Dudula Movement, forced shops to close their doors.

The community members were allegedly searching for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said there is a heavy police presence after Monday's clash. “The situation is calm at the moment with no crowd on site,” he said.

Schooling is proceeding as usual on Tuesday. The Gauteng education department said no reports of disruptions at schools in the area have been received. The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said they are monitoring the situation closely.

“We would like the community to refrain from disrupting schools as it is difficult to recover lost contact time,” he said.

Fihla said officers will continue to monitor the area and act swiftly on any disturbances.

The councillor for ward 116 in Alexandra, Adolph Marema, said there were still tensions after Monday's confrontation.

“We will in the end try to get involved but I think it’s at an early stage. I am wishing and hoping that home affairs, the SAPS and JMPD will try to contain the situation for now but there must be some conversations around what is happening there,” he said.

“It’s a tricky situation. While I agree or sympathise with South Africans, I also caution that we must be very careful on how we handle this matter so that it doesn’t turn into a xenophobic event,” Marema said.

At least 10 people were injured during clashes on Monday.

TimesLIVE

