COVID-19 UPDATES | Moderna names Kenya for $500 million vaccine factory

Moderna names Kenya for $500 million vaccine factory
Moderna said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger mRNA vaccines, including Covid-19 shots.
March 08 2022 - 06:00
Mexico reports 42 more Covid deaths, 1,684 new cases
Mexico reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 319,901, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 1,684 new confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest count in a 24-hour period so far this year, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566,669.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 685 120 with 801 new cases reported. Today 62 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 609 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 564 491 with a recovery rate of 96.7% pic.twitter.com/s8bzxx0CVP— Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 7, 2022
