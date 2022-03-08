South Africa

COVID-19 UPDATES | Moderna names Kenya for $500 million vaccine factory

08 March 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A Nigerian student takes a Covid-19 test at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport upon arrival from Ukraine after fleeing the invasion by Russia, in Abuja, , Nigeria March 4, 2022.
A Nigerian student takes a Covid-19 test at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport upon arrival from Ukraine after fleeing the invasion by Russia, in Abuja, , Nigeria March 4, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

March 08 2022 - 06:20

 

March 08 2022 - 06:10

Moderna names Kenya for $500 million vaccine factory

Moderna said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger mRNA vaccines, including Covid-19 shots.

March 08 2022 - 06:00

Mexico reports 42 more Covid deaths, 1,684 new cases

Mexico reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 319,901, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 1,684 new confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest count in a 24-hour period so far this year, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566,669.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  2. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  5. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations