South Africa

IN PICS | Bus drivers strike at Gautrain depots, rail service still operational

08 March 2022 - 14:00 By Alaister Russell
A signboard stating the suspension of buses at the Gautrain station in Sandton on March 8 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Gauteng’s rapid rail service is operating but its bus link service has been suspended due to protest action by drivers.

The Gautrain said: “Please note there is no bus service at all stations, including Park Station, due to intimidation by bus drivers who are protesting.

“The train service is operating according to schedule. The midi-bus service is also operating as usual. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) national motor organiser Mduduzi Nkosi told Eyewitness News the protest action stemmed from an internal conflict.

“We know negotiations are deadlocked, but the issue is depot based,” he said.

An empty bus depot at the Gautrain station in Sandton, Gauteng, on March 8 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

