JSE-listed retailers expect ‘far tougher inflationary environment’ due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict expected to bring pricing pressure to bear on commodities such as wheat and edible oils, JSE-listed SA retailers such as Shoprite and Walmart-owned Massmart are steeling themselves for a far tougher inflationary environment.

As it is retailers are already dealing with rising fuel prices, with the oil price rocketing up to trade in the region of $130 (about R1,988) per barrel.

Speaking during an investor conference call on Tuesday after the release of results of the 26 weeks ended January 2, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said “inflation is always a question”, adding “none of us would have expected the Ukraine-Russia war” which is anticipated to have an effect on commodities such as fuel, wheat and edible oils.

“Russia provides 10% of the world’s oil and Ukraine is a big exporter of commodities like wheat and edible oils so we are definitely going to have some pressure,” he said.

Engelbrecht said the group had already experienced direct impacts to its logistics chain due to the conflict. He said the group has had to cancel 34 containers, 11 of them coming directly from Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a big exporter, especially of wheat, and that will have an effect on the global market.”