POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa selling a cow to Motsepe for R2.1m?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is R10m richer after he sold some of his cattle over the weekend, including one of his cows to his brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe for R2.1m.
Motsepe spent R4.7m on four Ankole females, but it was the purchase of the heifer, called Fafa, that set a new SA record price for a female of any cattle breed sold on auction.
Fafa, described as an “excellent heifer with an iconic horn shape”, is three-and-a-half years old and carrying her first calf.
The sale got tongues wagging, with some calling it a great investment. Others questioned the price tag and said it came at a time when the average South African is struggling with surging food and fuel prices and power shortages leading to load-shedding.
Ramaphosa is a known admirer of Ankole cattle, and played a part in a project to import the cattle breed from Uganda.
The breed is popular among game breeders, who buy them as a tourist attraction and for hunting.
