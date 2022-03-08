‘This should be illegal’: Mboweni slams viral photoshopped meme

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has slammed a viral photoshopped picture of himself, saying such edits should be illegal.

The chubbier version of Mboweni drew comparisons with the fictional character the Nutty Professor.

Mboweni, who is usually a great sport when it comes to reacting to jokes about his cooking skills, took aim at the picture.

“Photoshopping people’s pictures, distorting them should be illegal. This is not me.” he said.