Two in court for brazen kidnapping of Durban businessman

08 March 2022 - 19:18 By Mfundo Mkhize
Two men who allegedly kidnapped a Durban businessman jointly face charges of kidnapping, robbery with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, extortion, and contravention of the Immigration Act. They appeared briefly in court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Two foreigners held in connection with the brazen kidnapping of a Westville businessman made a brief court appearance in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Mike Kameza and Hagge Yassen jointly face seven charges, which include kidnapping, robbery with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Anesh Chowtee, was kidnapped on March 4 at his business in Reservoir Hills.

On the same day, police were informed by Chowtee's wife that he had been taken — this after she tried phoning her husband only to have a man answer and demand a R1m ransom.

The two accused allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from Chowtee's business premises and allegedly  withdrew money from a credit card belonging to him.

It was discovered that Chowtee had been held hostage in the KwaDindi area of Taylor's Halt on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg. It was in the same area where Chowtee had managed to escape and get to Taylor's Halt police station.

The pair was arrested at the weekend.

Kameza opted for a Legal Aid attorney, while Yassen would only be able to make his choice when the state makes an interpreter available when the matter comes back to court on March 15.

The state is opposed to bail, pending the verification of the men's addresses.

