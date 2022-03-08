WATCH | ‘Where is our president?’ asks angry Alexandra shop owner amid Dudula chaos

Police maintained a high presence in the area surrounding Alexandra’s Pan Africa Mall on Tuesday after members of the Dudula Movement clashed with foreign shop owners the day before.

Several businesses had to close their doors as members of the group swept from shop to shop, allegedly searching for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said police were on the ground in large numbers to maintain law and order.

“We deployed large numbers of police and our people have been safe. Remember, there was also a call for a shutdown,” he said.

Local business owner Vernon Moodley had to beg Dudula Movement members to allow him to take his 79-year-old mother from their shop after she had been closed inside.

“Where is our president? He is more involved with the problems in Ukraine and the Russians. Let them resolve their own issues,” he said.

“We are looking at another xenophobia explosion but I feel this one will be very serious. You are going to have a bloodbath here, I promise you, Mr President.”

The police have vowed to prevent lawlessness in the area.

TimesLIVE